The Trails features dual-purpose Ceat Progrip tyres and bash plate handlebar brace

1 / 5

The new Bullet 350 and 500 continue to ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels

2 / 5

The 350cc Bullet was the first production motorcycle to feature swinging arm suspension

3 / 5

.

The Bullet Trials 350 and Bullet Trials 500 has been launched in India at Rs 1.62 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh respectively

4 / 5

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 is based on the Classic 350