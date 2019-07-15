JUST IN
Kia Seltos official bookings start from July 16 ahead of August launch

The car from Kia's stable comes equipped with UVO connect, a connected car technology that boasts 37 smart features in five different categories

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

KIA Seltos pre-bookings start from July 16

1 / 5
 

 

South Korean automobile manufacture Kia Motors will start pre-bookings of their upcoming SUV Seltos from July 16. The model, will be available in two trims (Performance-based GT line and family-oriented Tech line) and can be booked online as well as in 265 touch points across 160 cities.

 

A car for the millennial audience

2 / 5
 

 

A subcompact crossover SUV, Kia Seltos derives its name from "Celtos", the son of Hercules in Greek mythology and is aimed directly at the millenial users and 'tech-savvy' buyers. Unveiled on June 20, 2019, Seltos will be Kia's first offering in the Indian subcontinent. 

Mr. Han-Woo Park, President and CEO of Kia Motors Corporation, commented: “The Seltos is an important car for Kia as it will play a central role in the expansion of our global footprint, and especially in a priority market like India. We’ve adapted our strengths in design, quality and technology to fulfil the needs of customers in the Indian market.”


 

Powertrain

3 / 5
 

 

The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch and will come in three engine variants -- 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel, 1.4 turbo petrol mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Kia Seltos SUV also gets a host of features that include a 400-watt 8 speaker premium sound system from Bose and other smart features based on the UVO connect. 


 

The 'connected car' tech

4 / 5
 

 

The car's infotainment system comes equiped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and also features embedded navigation and split screen function. The instrument cluster on the other hand gets an advance 7.0-inch colour display panel


 

Price range

5 / 5
 

A subsidiary of the Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, Kia will manufacture the car at the company's plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and will be exported to Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries.

While the officialy price is still under covers, the car is expected at a price range of Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The price point makes things really interesting in a highly competitive segment that includes the likes of Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier,  Mahindra XUV500, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and more.


First Published: Mon, July 15 2019. 17:10 IST

