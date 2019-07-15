Kia Seltos official bookings start from July 16 ahead of August launch

A subcompact crossover SUV, Kia Seltos derives its name from "Celtos", the son of Hercules in Greek mythology and is aimed directly at the millenial users and 'tech-savvy' buyers. Unveiled on June 20, 2019, Seltos will be Kia's first offering in the Indian subcontinent.

Mr. Han-Woo Park, President and CEO of Corporation, commented: “The Seltos is an important car for Kia as it will play a central role in the expansion of our global footprint, and especially in a priority market like India. We’ve adapted our strengths in design, quality and technology to fulfil the needs of customers in the Indian market.”