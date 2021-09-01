Mahindra's domestic passenger vehicle sales up 17% in August

-
ALSO READ
Auto major M&M unveils new visual identity ahead of SUV, XUV700 launch
Mahindra & Mahindra sales tumble 52% to 17,447 units in May over April
Leading automakers in India take digital route to push sales amid Covid-19
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 consolidated net loss after tax at Rs 332 cr
Second wave: M&M advances annual maintenance plant shutdown to May
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 15,973 units in August as compared to the same month last year.
The company had sold 13,651 units in August 2020, M&M said in a statement.
In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 11,432 vehicles in the domestic market last month, as against 15,606 units in the same month last year, a drop of 27 per cent.
Exports increased to 3,180 units last month as against 1,169 units in the year-ago month.
"Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers. Growth momentum in exports continued with sales of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172 per cent," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.
Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for the company as well, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor