Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to Rs 10,000 for select models

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki export drops 19%, sales fall 0.7% in Nov amid sluggish demand
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of vehicles across models from January
Maruti Suzuki urges vendors to reduce imported parts as rupee slides
Maruti posts marginal decline in September sales, export down 25.1% YoY
High discounts, commodity prices may hurt Maruti profits for Oct-Dec
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Wednesday said it will hike its car prices by up to Rs 10,000 for select models with immediate effect to offset the adverse impact of an increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.
Maruti Suzuki India in a regulatory filing said prices will go up "for select models owing to increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates etc. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)".
"The new prices are effective from January 10, 2019, " it added.
India's largest carmaker did not specify which car models will become costlier post this price hike.
Currently, Maruti Suzuki cars start from the entry-level Alto 800 to the premium crossover S-Cross priced between Rs 2.53 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 7,472.45 apiece on the BSE.