Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to Rs 10,000 for select models

India Ltd Wednesday said it will hike its car prices by up to Rs 10,000 for select models with immediate effect to offset the adverse impact of an increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.

India in a regulatory filing said prices will go up "for select models owing to increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates etc. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)".

ALSO READ: Maruti employs multiple endorsers to give each channel a unique identity

"The new prices are effective from January 10, 2019, " it added.

India's largest carmaker did not specify which car models will become costlier post this price hike.

Currently, cars start from the entry-level Alto 800 to the premium crossover S-Cross priced between Rs 2.53 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 7,472.45 apiece on the BSE.