Amid demand for SUVs, Maruti launches new generation of small car Alto K10

It is the 'Only Action Hero' in India's entry-level passenger car market: not another SUV but Alto, a brand synonymous with small cars. has been selling 100 Altos every hour for the last 22 years.

Taking the journey forward, the company on Thursday drove in the new generation Alto K 10. With prices starting at Rs 399,000 and going up to Rs 533,500, the Japanese car maker discontinued the model in 2020.

The new generation model claims a fuel efficiency of 24.90 kilometre to a litre. The new K10 will be sold alongside the Alto 800. It comes with both a five-speed manual and automatic gear shift, the company said.

To be sure, a lot has changed in India’s passenger vehicle market since discontinued the earlier generation K10.

Among other things, the market has been gripped by the SUV frenzy. Four in every 10 passenger vehicles are SUVs. That doesn’t make the small car market any less significant, said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Suzuki India.

“While SUVs have definitely gained popularity in recent times, a large section of customers still prefer hatchbacks,” Takeuchi. In the last fiscal, the Indian passenger vehicle industry sold over 11.5 lakh hatchbacks. Out of that Maruti corners over 68 per cent market share, he stated. “As a market leader, we need to keep the hatchback segment energised with exciting products,” he said.