Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched in India at Rs 15.49 lakh

It has a 16.51 cm touchscreen central infotainment system that is equipped with SmartLink technology
The Octavia Corporate Edition with 1.4 TSI (MT) petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh while the one with 2.0 TDI (MT) diesel engine is tagged at Rs 16.99 lakh, the company said in a statement.
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition comes with a set of 16-inch alloy wheels
The 1.4 TSI petrol engine produces power output of 150 PS while delivering fuel efficiency of 16.7 kmpl. It achieves 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 219 km/hr, the company claimed.
The Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition will be offered in only one colour, Candy White
On the other hand, the turbo-charged 2.0 TDI offers 143 PS of power and comes with a six-speed manual transmission, as standard. The powertrain helps the vehicle accelerate 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.4 seconds with a top speed of 218 km/hr and a fuel efficiency of 21 kmpl, it added.