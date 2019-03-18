JUST IN
Business Standard

Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched in India at Rs 15.49 lakh

The Octavia Corporate Edition with 1.4 TSI (MT) petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh while the one with 2.0 TDI (MT) diesel engine is tagged at Rs 16.99 lakh

New Delhi 

Skoda Auto India Monday said it has launched a new variant of its premium sedan Octavia at a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Octavia Corporate Edition with 1.4 TSI (MT) petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh while the one with 2.0 TDI (MT) diesel engine is tagged at Rs 16.99 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The 1.4 TSI petrol engine produces power output of 150 PS while delivering fuel efficiency of 16.7 kmpl. It achieves 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 219 km/hr, the company claimed.

On the other hand, the turbo-charged 2.0 TDI offers 143 PS of power and comes with a six-speed manual transmission, as standard. The powertrain helps the vehicle accelerate 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.4 seconds with a top speed of 218 km/hr and a fuel efficiency of 21 kmpl, it added.


First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 15:01 IST

