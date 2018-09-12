Tata Motors' Tiago NRG launched: All you need to know

Tata Motors' Tiago NRG is priced at Rs 549,000
Guenter Butschek CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors launched the SUV 'Tiago NRG', on Wednesday. The 1.2 litre petrol variant of the model is priced at Rs 549,000 while the 1.05 litre diesel trim is tagged at Rs 631,000.
An SUV-crossover look and styling
Tiago NRG is an SUV-inspired version of its hatchback Tiago. The vehicle comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. With this launch, the company is extending the Tiago brand and increasing its presence by entering into newer segments and tapping new sets of buyers.
The Urban Toughroader
Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said they want to be in sync with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. To meet this aspiration, they have launched the Tiago NRG as their Urban Toughroader.
Dual airbags, ABS EBD, cornering stability!
1.7 lakh Tiagos have been sold in 28 months
The company has sold over 1.7 lakh units of Tiago since its launch in April, 2016. The NRG has been launched in three colours – Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White.