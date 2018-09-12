JUST IN
Tata Motors' Tiago NRG launched: All you need to know

Tata Motors launched Tiago NRG, an SUV-inspired version of its hatchback Tiago, with price starting at Rs 5,49,000

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Guenter Butschek CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors launched the SUV 'Tiago NRG', on Wednesday. The 1.2 litre petrol variant of the model is priced at Rs 549,000 while the 1.05 litre diesel trim is tagged at Rs 631,000.

Tiago NRG is an SUV-inspired version of its hatchback Tiago. The vehicle comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. With this launch, the company is extending the Tiago brand and increasing its presence by entering into newer segments and tapping new sets of buyers.

 

Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said they want to be in sync with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. To meet this aspiration, they have launched the Tiago NRG as their Urban Toughroader.

Tata Motors President PV Business Unit Mayank Pareek said, the vehicle has been designed like an SUV keeping in mind the feedback received from the customers. The ground clearance of the vehicle is 180 mm and it also comes with various safety features like ABS and dual air bags. He said, it is one of the few hatchbacks that has continuously grown despite being in its third year. Mr Pareek thinks It will definitely give a fillip to brand Tiago which has been doing well since launch.

 

The company has sold over 1.7 lakh units of Tiago since its launch in April, 2016. The NRG has been launched in three colours – Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White.
First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 18:57 IST

