Tata Motors' Tiago NRG launched: All you need to know

President PV Business Unit Mayank Pareek said, the vehicle has been designed like an SUV keeping in mind the feedback received from the customers. The ground clearance of the vehicle is 180 mm and it also comes with various safety features like ABS and dual air bags. He said, it is one of the few hatchbacks that has continuously grown despite being in its third year. Mr Pareek thinks It will definitely give a fillip to brand Tiago which has been doing well since launch.