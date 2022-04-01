TVS Motor sales drop 5% to 3,07,954 units in March

Company on Friday reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales to 3,07,954 units in March.

The company had posted a total sales of 3,22,643 units in the same month last year, Company said in a statement.

Total sales of two-wheeler were lower at 2,92,918 units last month as against sales of 3,07,397 units in March 2021.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,96,956 units last month as compared to 2,02,155 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

The company's two-wheeler exports were at 95,962 units in March 2022 as against 105,242 units in March 2021.

Total exports dropped to 1,09,724 units last month as against 1,19,382 units in March 2021.

