Watch: Tesla Model 3 spotted on Pune's roads ahead of India launch

Elon Musk-owned Tesla's Model 3 was recently spotted on the roads of Pune ahead of its launch in the country, the media reported.
The blue-coloured entry-level model in Tesla's lineup is said to be caught on test in Pune.
The Model 3 is designed for electric-powered performance, with dual motor AWD, quick acceleration, long-range and fast charging.
According to various reports, the Tesla Model 3 would be launching in India around December 2021 and it is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh.
The Musk-run company has hired top executives in India who has taken charge of some of its operations in the country.
After Musk confirmed Tesla's arrival in India, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa declared in February that the US-based electric vehicle and clean energy company will set up its production unit here.
Tesla has already registered its office in Bengaluru. Now, it also has ramped up hiring for top positions and has onboarded IIM Bangalore alumnus Manuj Khurana as Policy and Business Development head for India operations.
Tesla has not launched any of its electric cars in India or any other country in South Asia yet. The only Asian market where Tesla has a presence is China.
Model 3 LR AWD spotted⚡ https://t.co/o4JGdD6YoD— Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) June 11, 2021
