Lotto Breeze VH: A sound, easy-on-the-pocket running shoe for beginners

Those unfamiliar with Lotto may not know that the Italian brand makes quite a mean tennis shoe. It was a favourite of David Ferrer’s, and is now preferred by the likes of Kevin Anderson and Matteo Berrettini. But for all its sporting pedigree —and an impressive one at that — Lotto has been unable to crack the running market.

Rarely will you come across an amateur runner whose go-to shoe is a Lotto. In the past, I myself have been snobbish when it comes to Lotto, mistaking the surprisingly affordable nature of its offerings for subpar quality. Well, the Lotto ...