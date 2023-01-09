Adani firm hikes CNG price by Re 1 in Gujarat; to cost Rs 80.34 per kg

-
Private player Adani Total Gas Limited hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Gujarat by Re 1 per kilogram effective from Monday.
This has taken the price from Rs 79.34 to Rs 80.34 per kilogram, said Arvind Thakkar, president of Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association.
The hike by Adani Total Gas Limited comes days after state-run Gujarat Gas raised the price of CNG by nearly Rs 3.5 per kg, Thakkar added.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 16:21 IST
