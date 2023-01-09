JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani firm hikes CNG price by Re 1 in Gujarat; to cost Rs 80.34 per kg

This has taken the price from Rs 79.34 to Rs 80.34 per kilogram, said Arvind Thakkar, president of Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association

Topics
CNG  | CNG prices | Adani Gas

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

adani gas
The hike by Adani Total Gas Limited comes days after state-run Gujarat Gas raised the price of CNG by nearly Rs 3.5 per kg

Private player Adani Total Gas Limited hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Gujarat by Re 1 per kilogram effective from Monday.

This has taken the price from Rs 79.34 to Rs 80.34 per kilogram, said Arvind Thakkar, president of Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association.

The hike by Adani Total Gas Limited comes days after state-run Gujarat Gas raised the price of CNG by nearly Rs 3.5 per kg, Thakkar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 16:21 IST

