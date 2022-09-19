Adani Green commissions 325-MW wind power project in Dhar district of MP

-
ALSO READ
Wind energy has huge potential in India, to cost less by 2026: GWEC
Module producers, project developers at loggerheads over solar policy
Inox Wind Q4 net loss widens to Rs 256 crore due to lower revenues
Adani Green shares jump 5% as company becomes 10th largest on BSE
Debt ratio at Adani's green firm needs 'watching' as it soars to 95.3%
-
Adani Green Energy Limited has commissioned a 325-megawatt wind energy plant in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.
With the commissioning of this plant, its operational generation capacity has increased to 6.1 gigawatt (GW), Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said in a statement on Monday.
"Adani Wind Energy MP One Private Ltd (AWEMP1PL), a subsidiary of AGEL, has commissioned a 324.4 MW wind power plant in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh," it said.
The plant has two 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), one for 274.4 MW energy and another for 50 MW power, at a tariff of Rs 2.83 per kwh (kilowatt hour).
The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's 'Energy Network Operation Centre' platform, which provides technological assistance.
In the statement, the company did not disclose any financial details of the project.
According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of solar capacity, an investment of over Rs 4.5 crore is required.
AGEL has a total of 20.4 GW of renewable energy portfolio which includes the operational ones, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 15:31 IST