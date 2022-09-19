Many won't use print-out at home service like offered by Blinkit: Report

-
Only 14 per cent of consumers in India would use 10-minute delivery platforms to get print-outs delivered at home, a report said on Monday, as Zomato-owned Blinkit recently started printout on demand service in the country.
Of those willing to avail such a service, 7 per cent said it was due to "convenience" reasons, and another 7 per cent stated it was both for convenience and the price factor, according to community social media platform LocalCircles.
On the other hand, 82 per cent households stated that they had no plans to switch over to a delivery platform for printing needs either for privacy reasons, or unwillingness to change from the current mode of using home printers or use of services from nearby shops or for both reasons.
"While platforms like Blinkit have promised to delete the information immediately on completion of the task, consumer concerns are bound to linger," said the report.
Whether the demand from just 14 per cent households is sufficient to sustain the printing infrastructure in markets where quick service grocery delivery platforms operate is what will determine whether these on-demand printing services continue or are discontinued.
The pandemic drove sales of printers up as school and college students in urban India did their classes online, had to print, complete, scan and upload assignments from home.
However, as schools and colleges resumed fully in early 2022, the need for printing has reduced again.
The report also revealed that due to lack of use or other issues 28 per cent out of 10,514 respondents have non-functional printers at home while another 4 per cent are not sure about when they purchased the home printer.
Nearly 6 per cent respondents admitted to using printing facilities at place of work and carrying printouts home while 3 per cent stated that they rarely needed to use a printer.
Last month, Blinkit announced to deliver printouts at your doorsteps in minutes.
The 10-minute delivery platform, acquired by Zomato for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million) said the facility is available in some regions.
