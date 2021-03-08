Adani Green Energy arm commissions 100-MW wind power plant in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy on Monday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Limited (AWEKTL) has commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) wind power plant located at Kutch, in Gujarat.
With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has an operational wind generation capacity of 497 MW.
The commissioning was five months ahead of schedule, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said in a statement adding that this is the fifth project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months.
The plant has Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.82/kwh.
AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 14,815 MW including 11,470 MW that have been awarded and are at different stages of implementation.
With this project the company has added a total renewable capacity of 800 MW since the last 12 months despite COVID-19 challenges.
Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant would be managed by the Adani Group's 'Intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre' platform that gives AGEL complete centralized visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on a pan India basis.
AGEL, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. Listed in 2018, AGEL at present is a USD 25.03 billion market cap company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU