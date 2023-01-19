JUST IN
Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google
Amazon shuts its charity donation program 'AmazonSmile' as it fails purpose
Havells India Q3 net dips 7.3% to Rs 283.52 cr on higher raw material costs
Sebi probes investments between Nippon Mutual Fund, YES Bank: Report
Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC
Jaguar Land Rover President and MD Rohit Suri to hang boots after 14 yrs
Fintech startups in India raise $5.65 bn in 2022, 47% drop from 2021
New brew: Tata group's Amalgamated Plantations to enter tea tourism
Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas announces appointment of Nick Walker as new CEO
CMAI inks pact with AREAS for exchange of knowledge on policy, innovation
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.9% to Rs 2,481 cr; total income up 16.4%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer

Adani Enterprises' unit Adani Data Networks purchased airwaves worth nearly $27 million in the country's 5G auction last year

Topics
Adani Group | telecom sector

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Adani group, adani enterprises
The conglomerate's aggressive expansion into sectors such as cement and healthcare has also raised concerns over its elevated debt levels, while its large promoter shareholding has also come under scrutiny

By Sriram Mani and Tanvi Mehta

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Adani Group, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, said on Thursday that it does not have any plans to enter the country's telecom sector.

Adani, the world's third-richest man according to Forbes, has been diversifying his empire from ports to energy to now owning a media company.

However, the Adani Group has stayed away from India's telecom sector, where rival Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' unit Jio became a dominant player by offering low-cost services since its debut in 2016.

"We have no plans or ambitions in telecom," Jugeshinder Singh, Adani Group's chief financial officer, said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Adani Enterprises' unit Adani Data Networks purchased airwaves worth nearly $27 million in the country's 5G auction last year.

However, at the time, the company has said it does not plan to offer consumer services and is instead aiming to enter the private 5G network space.

The conglomerate's aggressive expansion into sectors such as cement and healthcare has also raised concerns over its elevated debt levels, while its large promoter shareholding has also come under scrutiny.

Its proposed mega $2.5 billion follow-on public offering (FPO), which launches later this month, will be used for capital expenditure and to pay off debt at its units, the company has said.

"... (We are) doing the FPO to bring in new shareholders; wanted to expand shareholder register," Singh said.

 

(Reporting by Sriram Mani and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.