Adani Group has no plans to enter telecom sector: Chief financial officer

-
ALSO READ
The rationale behind Indian companies needing their own 5G networks
5G networks: The next big battle in India's telecom space is about to begin
Draft Telecom Bill: What does it say, why there is controversy over it
Spectrum allocation plan may be updated when telecom bill goes live
Should you buy telecom stocks ahead of the 5G boom?
-
By Sriram Mani and Tanvi Mehta
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Adani Group, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, said on Thursday that it does not have any plans to enter the country's telecom sector.
Adani, the world's third-richest man according to Forbes, has been diversifying his empire from ports to energy to now owning a media company.
However, the Adani Group has stayed away from India's telecom sector, where rival Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' unit Jio became a dominant player by offering low-cost services since its debut in 2016.
"We have no plans or ambitions in telecom," Jugeshinder Singh, Adani Group's chief financial officer, said at a press conference in Mumbai.
Adani Enterprises' unit Adani Data Networks purchased airwaves worth nearly $27 million in the country's 5G auction last year.
However, at the time, the company has said it does not plan to offer consumer services and is instead aiming to enter the private 5G network space.
The conglomerate's aggressive expansion into sectors such as cement and healthcare has also raised concerns over its elevated debt levels, while its large promoter shareholding has also come under scrutiny.
Its proposed mega $2.5 billion follow-on public offering (FPO), which launches later this month, will be used for capital expenditure and to pay off debt at its units, the company has said.
"... (We are) doing the FPO to bring in new shareholders; wanted to expand shareholder register," Singh said.
(Reporting by Sriram Mani and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU