JUST IN
HPCL reports back-to-back quarterly losses; posts Rs 2,172 cr loss in Q2
Adani Total Gas reports marginal rise in Q2 profit to Rs 1.60 billion
HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24% to Rs 7,043 crore, total income jumps
Adani Wilmar's profit falls 73% on the back of cost rise, soft rural demand
SIS Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 67 cr, revenue jumps 14%
Gains in UPL hinge on reduction of debt, improved cash flow generation
M&M Financial Services net profit falls 55% to Rs 492 cr in July-September
Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Profit more than halves; revenue up 11.5%
JK Paper Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 327 crore, revenue rises 72%
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Sept quarter profit falls 77% to Rs 47 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24% to Rs 7,043 crore, total income jumps
Business Standard

Adani Total Gas reports marginal rise in Q2 profit to Rs 1.60 billion

Adani Total Gas said revenue rose due to increased volumes and higher prices, as it passed on some of the rise in input costs to customers

Topics
Adani Total SA | Q2 results | Adani Group

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Adani Total Gas reported a marginal rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the city gas distributor raised prices, but higher input costs dented its margins.

The company's consolidated profit rose 1.3% to 1.60 billion Indian rupees ($19.30 million) in the July-September quarter, from 1.58 billion rupees a year ago.

"The city gas distribution industry continues to face a challenging scenario with significantly higher input gas prices, mainly due to geopolitical factors as well as supply shortages across the globe," Chief Executive Suresh Manglani said in a statement.

Global gas prices have jumped this year due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Revenue from operations rose 73.2% to 11.9 billion rupees at the company, a joint venture between France's energy major Total and Adani Group, controlled by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani.

Adani Total Gas said revenue rose due to increased volumes and higher prices, as it passed on some of the rise in input costs to customers.

The company's compressed natural gas sales volumes rose 25%, while piped natural gas volumes fell 8% suppliers curtailed distribution to city gas companies.

In a further challenge to distributors, the government raised prices of locally produced gas from old fields by 40% to a record $8.57 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) from Oct. 1.

The Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises will report results later in the day. Its other group companies, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported strong quarterly numbers, while Adani Wilmar profit plunged on cost rise, soft rural demand. ($1 = 82.9070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Total SA

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.