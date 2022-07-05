Adani Transmission seeks shareholders' nod for RPTs worth Rs 10,600 cr

-
-
Adani Transmission on Tuesday said that it will seek shareholders' approval for the proposed related-party transactions worth up to Rs 10,600 crore in 2022-23.
Three resolutions for the purpose of related party transactions during 2022-23 are listed on the agenda as per the notice of the company's AGM (Annual General Meeting) scheduled on July 27.
One such listed transaction will be with Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) for purchase of power, coal, rendering of service, receipt of service and other transactions for business purpose from or to AEL worth up to Rs 2,500 crore during 2022-23.
Another such transaction will be with Adani Infra (India) Limited (AIIL) repayment of Unsecured Perpetual Equity Instrument along with Distribution on Unsecured Perpetual Equity Instrument; providing/taking financial assistance in the form of revolving interest bearing inter corporate deposit(s)/loans, in one or more tranches worth up to 5,200 crore during 2022-23.
There will be another transaction with Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) Providing/taking financial assistance in the form of revolving interest bearing inter corporate deposit(s)/loans, in one or more tranches worth Rs 2,900 crore in 2022-23.
