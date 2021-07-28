After Flipkart, Amazon files appeal at Supreme Court in antitrust probe

com Inc on Wednesday filed an appeal with India's top court against a state court's order that allowed an antitrust probe against the U.S. firm and Walmart's to continue, according to source and court listings.

A court in south India last week dismissed cases filed by and which sought to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) 2020 investigation on accusations that the circumvent Indian law by creating complex business structures.

The have denied wrongdoing, but the state court in Karnataka said "they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry."

Details of Amazon's plea were not immediately clear. The website showed the case listing of an appeal, without giving further details.

challenged the decision in the on Tuesday and has requested a restraint on the CCI after the watchdog asked 32 "sensitive" questions in mid July, in what the firm called an "invasive" investigation.

