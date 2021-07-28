After Flipkart, Amazon files appeal at Supreme Court in antitrust probe

-
ALSO READ
Govt will not seek disclosure of flash sale from e-commerce companies
Why Amazon, Flipkart may have to tweak some of their e-comm policies now
E-commerce firms flouting FDI rules, must be deal with: Trade group
Many large e-comm firms have blatantly flouted laws of land: Goyal
InMobi subsidiary Glance to acquire ecommerce platform Shop101
-
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday filed an appeal with India's top court against a state court's order that allowed an antitrust probe against the U.S. firm and Walmart's Flipkart to continue, according to source and court listings.
A court in south India last week dismissed cases filed by Amazon and Flipkart which sought to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) 2020 investigation on accusations that the companies circumvent Indian law by creating complex business structures.
The companies have denied wrongdoing, but the state court in Karnataka said "they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry."
Details of Amazon's plea were not immediately clear. The Supreme Court website showed the case listing of an appeal, without giving further details.
Flipkart challenged the decision in the Supreme Court on Tuesday and has requested a restraint on the CCI after the watchdog asked 32 "sensitive" questions in mid July, in what the firm called an "invasive" investigation.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU