After shareholders reject Rs 30 bn bailout, IL&FS approaches govt: Reports

Financially strained unlisted has sought the Central government's support to avert a looming crisis.

Reports appearing on Monday said that the Finance Ministry was approached after the IL&FS' key stakeholder, the state-run Life Insurance Corporation and others rejected a Rs 30 billion loan facility.

According to reports, the company requires this amount to avert on its (CP) obligations and a ratings downgrade.

is the largest shareholder in with a 25.34 per cent while the state-owned State Bank of India has a 6.42 per cent

The two financial institutions are, in turn, under the supervision of the (DFS).

According to reports, however, the Ministry appears to have taken an adverse view of the proposal by to stave-off the looming debt crisis.

When contacted, the Ministry did not respond to queries by IANS on the issue.

As part of its fund-raising plans, the company's board had, on August 29, approved a Rights Issue of 300 million equity shares at Rs 150 per share aggregating to Rs 45 billion to shore up its capital. The process would be completed by October 30, the company had said in a statement earlier.



"As on March 31, 2018, IL&FS net worth was Rs 74 billion. In addition, the Board approved the re-capitalization of group to the extent of Rs 50 billion in IL&FS Financial Services, IL&FS Transportation, IL&FS Energy, IL&FS Environment, and IL&FS Education," the company said.

"The Board also approved the Company's specific asset divestment plan based on which IL&FS expects to reduce its overall debt by Rs 300 billion. Out of a portfolio of 25 projects identified for sale, firm offers have already been received for 14 projects."

The August 29 statement had also said that the company expects to complete its divestment plan over the next 12 to 18 months in a systematic and professional way to fulfil its commitments.

The group has around Rs 1 trillion worth of debt on its books.

IL&FS form an ecosystem of expertise across infrastructure, finance and social and environmental services

Initially promoted by the Central Bank of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited and Unit Trust of India, IL&FS was incorporated in 1987.

Over the years, it has inducted institutional including SBI, LIC, ORIX Corporation of Japan, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

As on March 31, 2018, and ORIX Corporation are the largest in IL&FS with their holding at 25.34 per cent and 23.54 per cent respectively. Other prominent include ADIA (12.56 per cent stake), HDFC (9.02 per cent stake), CBI and (7.67 per cent stake) and SBI (6.42 per cent stake).