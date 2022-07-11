Agro-chemical firm GSP Crop Science plans Rs 500-cr IPO next year

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan risks losing GSP+ status as EU looks to prepare draft report
Crop prices poised for record, signaling further food price pain
Wheat crop on 200 acres destroyed in fire in Haryana's Karnal district
Pakistan worries about failure to satisfy EU's compliance rule on exports
Banking sector is slowly emerging from after-effects of 3 waves of Covid-19
-
Agro-chemical firm GSP Crop Science Pvt Lt is looking to launch a Rs 500-crore IPO (Initial Public Offering) by next year, according to its managing director Bhavesh Shah.
The company, which needs funds for expansion of its business operation, plans to soon file a draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi, he said.
Established in 1985, Ahmedabad-based GSP Crop Science manufactures technical grade ingredients and formulates insecticides, fungicides and herbicides, intermediates, biopesticides, seed-treatment chemicals and public health products.
"We are in the beginning stage of IPO. About Rs 500 crore funds will be raised through IPO," Shah said in an interview with PTI.
The company intends to launch new products and set up a new production line at Dahej in Gujarat. The funds raised through initial share sale will be utilised for this, he added.
GSP Crop Science whole-time director Tirth Shah said the company's move to launch the IPO is mainly driven by improvement in its financial performance in last few years and expansion plans.
The company's revenue has risen year-on-year basis and it stood at Rs 1,350 crore during 2021-22 financial year, up from over Rs 1,000 crore in the previous year, he said.
The company expects about 15-20 per cent increase in the annual revenue in the current fiscal, he added.
Currently, GSP Crop Science has three units, two in Gujarat and one in Jammu. The fourth one is planned at Dahej. Much of its sales come from Maharasthra, followed by Gujarat and other states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU