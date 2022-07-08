Airtel Africa clears dues worth $450 mn, purchases notes via tender offer

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Africa issues tender offer to buy back $ 300 mn senior notes
Adani Enterprises lowest bidder in Coal India's import tender: Report
Bharti Airtel International enhances buy back tender offer to $450 mn
Investment via participatory notes rises to Rs 89,143 cr as of Feb-end
Rs 2,000 currency notes continue to fall in circulation: RBI annual report
-
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV, which manages Airtel's Africa business, has cleared dues worth USD 450 million (Rs 3,565 crore) by purchasing notes through a tender offer, the company said on Friday.
The company had issued a tender offer to purchase USD 300 million worth of its 5.35 per cent guaranteed senior notes of USD 1 billion due 2024. The offer commenced on June 21 and will expire on July 19, 2022.
Later it raised a tender offer to buy back up to USD 450 million.
"USD 450,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes (representing 45 per cent of the total principal amount outstanding of the Notes) were cancelled on July 7, 2022. The aggregate principal amount of Notes that remain outstanding as of July 7, 2022, is USD 550,000,000," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.
The company's move to enhance the tender offer follows tendering of debt notes worth over USD 488 million by the bondholders.
The company has come up with a tender offer to optimise its balance sheet and reduce debt.
Consolidated net debt excluding lease obligations for Bharti Airtel stood at Rs 1,23,544 crore as of March 31, 2022, compared to Rs 1,15,512.4 crore in the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU