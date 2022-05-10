Ajanta Pharma Q4 PAT falls 5% to Rs 151 cr; revenue rises to Rs 870 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ajanta Pharma gains 5% on share buyback plan, board to meet on Dec 28
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Ajanta Pharma board approves up to Rs 286-crore share buyback plan
Stocks to Watch: Textiles, Amara Raja, Airtel, TCS, ITC, Ajanta Pharma
Stocks to Watch: Data Patterns, Tega, LTFH, GMR Infr, Allcargo, Ajanta Phar
-
Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 5 per cent to Rs 151 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The drug firm had reported a consolidated PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 159 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 870 crore during the period under review from Rs 757 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a regulatory statement.
For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a PAT of Rs 713 crore. It was Rs 654 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,341 crore last fiscal as against Rs 2,890 crore in 2020-21.
The company said its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 share of Rs 2 each for every 2 shares of Rs 2 each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU