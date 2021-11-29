Amazon infuses fresh capital of Rs 650 cr in Amazon Wholesale (India)

-
ALSO READ
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
Some states fear proposed e-commerce rules will hurt jobs, MSME: Report
CAIT says draft e-commerce rules to end crony capitalism in the sector
What are exchange traded funds (ETFs)? - Decoded
-
US-based ecommerce giant Amazon has infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 650 crore into one of its India units, Amazon Wholesale (India), according to regulatory documents.
Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.incs Limited have made the Rs 650 crore investment in the wholesale B2B arm of Amazon India, documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry and shared by market intelligence firm Tofler showed.
The date of allotment was October 26, 2021, it added.
Amazon India did not respond to emailed queries.
According to the documents, a significant share of the funds (over Rs 649.94 crore) came from Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd.
The fresh funds will provide more arsenal to Amazon in India to bolster its wholesale B2B business in India.
Amazon has been aggressively investing across various business units in India.
These investments have been deployed towards expanding infrastructure and adding solutions to enhance consumer and seller experience.
In October, Amazon had also infused fresh capital to the tune of Rs 1,460 crore into Amazon Seller Services - its marketplace that helps sellers to sell their products online in India and internationally.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU