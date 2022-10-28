JUST IN
Vedanta Q2 net profit falls 60% on higher expenses; revenue up 20%
Boat joins PharmEasy, Droom to shelve listing plans amid valuation concerns
Indus Towers accepts Vodafone Idea's payment plan for its dues
Equity issue to govt is precondition for Vodafone Idea debenture issue
Eveready PAT dips 52% to Rs 15 cr on non-cash charge of unamortised fees
Google plans legal challenge to India's antitrust ruling on Android: Report
India Cements looks to fortify base but future growth remains a question
TVS Supply Chain Solutions to double employee count in Tamil Nadu
NFRA warns auditors against non-accrual of interest on NPA borrowings
Extraordinary general meeting brings focus back on Kirloskar Brothers' deed
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Vedanta Q2 net profit falls 60% on higher expenses; revenue up 20%
Business Standard

AMNS India to invest Rs 60,000 crore to expand Hazira plant: Chairman

ArcelorMittal's arm AMNS India will invest Rs 60,000 crore to scale up capacity of its steel plant here to 15 million tonnes (MT), the company's chairman Aditya Mittal said on Friday

Topics
ArcelorMittal | Steel sector | Steel Industry

Press Trust of India  |  Hazira 

Aditya Mittal
ArcelorMittal's Chairman Aditya Mittal

ArcelorMittal's arm AMNS India will invest Rs 60,000 crore to scale up capacity of its steel plant here to 15 million tonnes (MT), the company's chairman Aditya Mittal said on Friday.

The existing capacity of the plant is 9 MT.

"We will invest Rs 60,000 crore to increase capacity of our plant to 15 MT," Mittal said after performing the "Bhoomi Pujan" at the plant, which marked the start of the expansion project.

The investment will also be for installation of new steel making technologies, setting up new-age machineries and increase product mix, he said.

Mittal said a round-the-clock renewable energy source will also be set up to supply green energy to the plant.

The investment will create over 60,000 crore job opportunities across the country in various verticals of the company, the chairman said.

Mittal is also the CEO of parent company ArcelorMittal which holds 60 per cent equity in AMNS India.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal along with Japan's Nippon Steel completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

On October 6, steel maker AMNS said it has received environmental clearance for the expansion of the plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ArcelorMittal

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 19:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.