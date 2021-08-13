Apollo Hospitals reports profit after tax of Rs 489 crore for June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Market is factoring in a 26% earnings CAGR over FY21-23: Nomura
IPL 2021 cancelled: BCCI, teams may lose more than Rs 3,000 crore
Earnings analysis: Q4 report card & FY22 outlook amid 2nd Covid wave
What could India Inc's Q4 report card look like? Here's a glimpse
Analysts cautious on corporate earnings growth amid Covid-led lockdown
-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 489 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The healthcare major had reported a net loss of Rs 208 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.
Its consolidated revenues for the June 2021 quarter stood at Rs 3,760 crore as compared with Rs 2,171 crore in the Q1 of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Group said in a statement.
Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said, "The first quarter of the new financial year saw Apollo Hospitals facing the COVID-19 challenge anew as the second wave swept across the country."
He added that it was to the credit of "our experience over the last year and the dedication of our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff that we emerged through the second wave successfully saving lives and ensuring that no patient suffered for want of care".
When the oxygen requirement soared, the company took the initiative of importing oxygen concentrators from Germany and airlifting them to the country on a war footing, he added.
"At the same time, we ensured that patients facing emergencies or requiring treatment for life-threatening conditions other than COVID-19 continue to receive care with an iron curtain separating COVID-19 and non-COVID areas of the hospitals, with strict infection control protocols in place," Reddy noted.
The healthcare major has increased the pace of digitisation and today, a patient can have a completely paperless experience right from booking an appointment to initial screening and virtual consultation by a doctor, he stated.
Apollo Hospitals treated over 1,50,000 COVID-19 patients with over 5,000 beds dedicated during the peak.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU