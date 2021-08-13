Apollo Hospitals reports profit after tax of Rs 489 crore for June quarter

Enterprise on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 489 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The healthcare major had reported a net loss of Rs 208 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

Its consolidated revenues for the June 2021 quarter stood at Rs 3,760 crore as compared with Rs 2,171 crore in the Q1 of the previous fiscal, Group said in a statement.

Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said, "The first quarter of the new financial year saw Apollo Hospitals facing the COVID-19 challenge anew as the second wave swept across the country."



He added that it was to the credit of "our experience over the last year and the dedication of our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff that we emerged through the second wave successfully saving lives and ensuring that no patient suffered for want of care".

When the oxygen requirement soared, the company took the initiative of importing oxygen concentrators from Germany and airlifting them to the country on a war footing, he added.

"At the same time, we ensured that patients facing emergencies or requiring treatment for life-threatening conditions other than COVID-19 continue to receive care with an iron curtain separating COVID-19 and non-COVID areas of the hospitals, with strict infection control protocols in place," Reddy noted.

The healthcare major has increased the pace of digitisation and today, a patient can have a completely paperless experience right from booking an appointment to initial screening and virtual consultation by a doctor, he stated.

Apollo Hospitals treated over 1,50,000 COVID-19 patients with over 5,000 beds dedicated during the peak.

