Lenders to meet on Tuesday to discuss bids for Reliance Capital acquisition
IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue of non-convertible debentures

The issue, which also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of 9 billion rupees, will open for subscription on Friday and close on Jan. 18

IIFL | Fundraising | non-convertible debentures

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

The company is offering bonds maturing in two years, three years and five years at an annual coupon in the range of 8.50% to 9% for investors

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's IIFL Finance plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($12.10 million) through public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a product note.

The issue, which also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of 9 billion rupees, will open for subscription on Friday and close on Jan. 18.

The company is offering bonds maturing in two years, three years and five years at an annual coupon in the range of 8.50% to 9% for investors.

Equirus Capital, Edelweiss, Trust Investment Advisors, IIFL Securities are the lead managers for the bond issue, which is rated AA by CRISIL and ICRA.

Fundraising through public issues is expected to see an uptick in 2023 as retail investors bet on attractive interest rates and companies look to diversify their funding portfolio under tightening liquidity conditions.

($1 = 82.6600 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 16:18 IST

