AU Small Finance Bank sells 3.5 mn Aavas Financiers shares worth Rs 530 cr

Ltd on Monday sold 35 lakh shares of Ltd worth Rs 530 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available on the BSE, offloaded a total of 35,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 1,515.16 per share. This values the deal at Rs 530.30 crore.

As many as 15,60,000 shares were purchased by Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd at a price of Rs 1,515 apiece, as per the data.

and Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund held 4.57 per cent and 1.53 per cent stake, respectively, in as public shareholders at the end of September quarter.

Shares of closed 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 1,527.05 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)