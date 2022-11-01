Bajaj Auto's total sales fall 10% to 395,238 units in Oct, exports down 31%

Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 3,95,238 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 4,39,615 units in the same month last year, Ltd (BAL) said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 11 per cent at 2,42,917 units last month as against 2,18,565 units in October 2021, it added.

However, exports were down 31 per cent at 1,52,321 units as against 2,21,050 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 4 per cent at 2,06,131 units as compared to 1,98,738 units in the same month a year ago, BAL said.

On the other hand, two-wheeler exports declined 29 per cent at 1,35,772 units as against 1,92,565 units in October 2021.

Total commercial vehicles sales rose 10 per cent at 53,335 units last month as against 48,312 units in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles grew 86 per cent at 36,786 units as compared to 19,827 units in the same month last year. Exports were, however, down 42 per cent at 16,549 units from 28,485 units in October 2021, the company said.

