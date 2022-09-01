Tata Motors' total sales rise 36% in August; domestic sales up 41%

-
Tata Motors on Thursday said its total sales increased by 36 per cent to 78,843 units in August.
The auto major had sold 57,995 units in the same month of the previous year.
Its total domestic sales increased by 41 cent to 76,479 units in August. The company had dispatched 54,190 units in August 2021.
Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 47,166 units last month, as against 28,018 units in August 2021, an increase of 68 per cent.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were at 29,313 units last month, as compared to 26,172 units in the same month last year, an increase of 12 per cent, it added.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 15:32 IST