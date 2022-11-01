MG Motor India logs 53% rise in retail sales at 4,367 units in October

India on Tuesday reported 53 per cent rise in retail sales at 4,367 units for October 2022.

The company had sold 2,863 units in the same month last year, India said in a statement.

During the month, the company also achieved its highest ever production monthly milestone at 5,008 units, which included 784 units of electric vehicle (MG ZS EV), it added.

The company, which had earlier been plagued by chip shortage, said it was able to enhance production due to "some improvement in semiconductor supplies through localisation initiatives".

The production uptick has made the commencement of the deliveries of the company's SUV Astor in both continuously variable transmission (CVT) and automatic transmission (AT) variants possible, it added.

"The coming weeks should hopefully see some more improvement," it said.

