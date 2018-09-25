Bengaluru to get Boeing's 2nd largest electronics, avionics facility

Global major is setting up an electronics manufacturing and Assembly facility in this tech hub at an investment of Rs 11.52 billion, said an official on Monday.

"We have allotted 36 acres of land for India to set up the facility in the state-run Park at Devanahalli near the airport in north Bengaluru," a senior official of the state Industry Department told IANS here.

India President Pratyush Kumar met state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at the state secretariat to discuss the project.

"As part of Boeing's Engineering and Technology Centre in India, the facility will create about 2,600 direct jobs when set up and commissioned," said the official.

Though the US-based aircraft maker's investment proposal was cleared by the previous Congress government in December 2017, approvals and formalities got delayed due to the state Assembly elections and formation of the new coalition government by the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in May.

The facility will be Boeing's second-largest after its engineering and technology centre at Seattle in Washington district on the US west coast.

"The state cabinet approved the Boeing's proposal early this month for land allotment and other statutory clearances," added the official.

Boeing's India arm plans to commence the project work in the next three months and complete first phase by 2019.

Karnataka Udyog Mitra Managing Director B.K. Shivakumar had told IANS earlier that Boeing would also be making aircraft components and subsystems at the new facility for civil and military versions.

The behemoth has presence in this tech hub with a global research and development centre since a decade.