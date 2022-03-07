Bharti Airtel ties up with Axis Bank to launch credit card

-
Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank on Monday announced the launch of Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card as part of a "strategic partnership to strengthen the growth of India's digital ecosystem through a range of financial solutions".
In a bid to accelerate adoption of digital payments in the country, over the coming months, Airtel and Axis Bank will bring to market a range of innovative financial offerings and digital services exclusively for Airtel's 340 million plus customers.
These will include a co-branded credit card with industry leading benefits, pre-approved instant loans, 'Buy Now Pay Later' offerings and many more.
"The alliance, with its significant reach across the country, will help penetrate Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets by enabling higher adoption of digitised payments," Airtel said in a statement.
The Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card will offer a host of benefits such as cashbacks, special discounts, digital vouchers and complimentary services to Airtel customers.
The credit card users will enjoy exciting rewards like 25 per cent cashback on Airtel Mobile/DTH recharges, Airtel Black and Airtel Xstream Fiber payments, 10 per cent cashback on electricity/gas/water bill payments via Airtel Thanks app, 10 per cent cashback on spends with preferred merchants - BigBasket, Swiggy, Zomato, 1 per cent cashback on all other spends and Amazon e-voucher of Rs 500 on card activation within 30 days of issuance.
This credit card will be exclusively available for eligible Airtel customers through a digital journey on the Airtel Thanks app.
Additionally, Axis Bank will leverage Airtel's suite of digital services such as its C-PaaS platform - Airtel IQ which spans voice, messaging, video, streaming, call masking and virtual contact centre solutions, to enhance digital capabilities. Axis Bank will also use various cyber security services from Airtel. Going forward, the companies will further explore collaborating across Cloud and data centre services.
