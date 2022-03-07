Hero Electric, SUN Mobility to deploy 10k e-bikes with swappable battery

-
ALSO READ
Baaz Bikes raises $2 mn in funding round led by Kalaari Capital
Hero Electric partners with ALT Mobility to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx by 2023
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
Electric three-wheelers rev up for rapid growth in India's EV market
GoPro announces Hero 10 Black action camera, India launch set for early Nov
-
Hero Electric on Monday said it has partnered with SUN Mobility to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable battery technology.
As part of the tie up, Hero would utilise SUN Mobility's swappable battery technology to deploy about 10,000 electric two-wheelers by the end of next fiscal.
"Battery Swapping is emerging as a good catalyst for the exponential growth of the E two-wheelers in India. It reduces the upfront cost of buying a two-wheeler, eliminates the range anxiety and the apprehensions about the useful life of the batteries.
"It certainly makes a lot of sense for the B2B customers as the swapping stations can be placed in the working zones for the riders to allow them to run their bikes without waiting for the recharging of the batteries," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gil said in a statement.
The company has now developed electric two-wheelers that will seamlessly integrate with Sun Mobility's hi-tech swapping stations so as to give years of trouble-free performance of the composite solution, he added.
"The confluence of Hero Electric's futuristic vision on understanding the EV space and the pros of the battery swapping technology, along with the government's commendable initiatives to come up with tangible policies, will definitely augur well with our common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country," SUN Mobility Co-Founder and Chairman Chetan Maini stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU