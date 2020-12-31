BHEL bags Rs 3,200 cr order for hydro projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

-
State-run engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,200 crore for hydro projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
"BHEL has bagged significant orders, valued at Rs 3,200 Crore, for Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works for a Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Andhra Pradesh and E&M (electrical and mechanical) works of Pump-Motor sets for Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) in Telangana," a BHEL statement said.
The order for E&M works for 12x80 MW Polavaram hydro power project in Andhra Pradesh envisages manufacture and supply of India's highest unit-rating Kaplan hydro turbines, the company said.
Polavaram project, being developed by Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO), is located in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.
Pump-Motor sets order for LIS projects in Telangana include 15 sets (1,992 MW) for Kaleshwaram LIS and 13 sets (1,885 MW) for Palamuru Rangareddy LIS (package 1 & 16). These LIS projects are being developed by the Irrigation & CAD Department, government of Telangana.
BHEL is also executing another order for 18 pump-motor sets of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS (package 5&8) in Telangana.
The above orders have been received by BHEL from the EPC (engineering procurement and construction) contractor for the projects Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).
BHEL's scope of work in all the above projects includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and supervision of erection, testing & commissioning of the equipment and associated auxiliaries.
Major equipment for the projects will be manufactured at BHEL's manufacturing units in Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur and Bengaluru while supervision of Erection and Commissioning (E&C) at site will be done by BHEL's power sector - Southern Region division, Chennai.
BHEL has been a significant partner in the development of the hydro power sector of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with its sets accounting for 72 per cent and 44 per cent of the installed capacity respectively.
Moreover, BHEL sets account for 45 per cent of the India's total installed hydro power capacity and BHEL's portfolio of over 500 hydroelectric sets, with a cumulative capacity of more than 30,000 MW globally, is a testimony to BHEL's market leadership in the hydro business segment, the company added.
