Blade's India unit starts personalised air charter service Blade Anywhere

US-based helicopter transport services provider Blade's Indian subsidiary on Tuesday announced the launch of an end-to-end personalised air charter service 'Blade Anywhere', offering customers a host of facilities such as a dedicated relationship manager, pick-up and drop-off, customised menus of food and beverages, among others.

The service has initially been launched in Maharashtra only, and the bookings can be made through its website, mobile app as well as a flier relations team, the company said in a release.

In a release, the company also announced the resumption of its fly-by-seat services from next month.

The digitally powered aviation company Blade is the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the US.

Blade had launched its helicopter services, in a joint venture with equity investment firm Hunch Ventures, under a fly-by-seat model in the country, connecting Mumbai with Pune and temple town Shirdi late last year. However, these services were later suspended for unspecified reasons.

Blade India has introduced the 'Blade Anywhere', a programme for its personalised charter services. Blade Anywhere is an extension of its short-haul flights, connecting any destination with more value additions for its customers, the company said in the release.

"Travel today must be about more than just the transportation of it. Blade Anywhere is about the safety, convenience and the full experience of private travel," said Karanpal Singh, founder of Hunch Ventures and Blade India.

A spokesperson for Blade India told PTI that though most service requests are Intra-city, it accommodates requests for other sectors as well.

"Service depends on the distance, that is either helicopter (under 150 nautical mile) or the private jets," said the spokesperson.

The service will be available at Rs 95,000 (for Maharashtra) excluding handling fee and landing charges per hour in the air (for the entire charter), said the spokesperson.

Once a customer books the charter, they're assigned a dedicated relationship manager to take care of all their travel needs.

The customers experience starts with a pick-up and drop-off through on-ground premium automobile partners; curated and customisable menus of food and beverages, and a warm customer experience team, the company said.

The luxury of flying anytime-anywhere with limited people compared to crowded spaces, reduced touchpoints, especially designed face masks, customised F&B from various hospitality partners and a short wait at the Blade Lounge are some of the key benefits of the service, it said.

It added that other benefits include travel concierge services, privileges from programmes such BMW Excellence Club and personalised hospitality, among others.

Blade India also said that it has implemented all guidelines issued by the government, the World Health Organisation and industry leading health, safety and sanitisation protocols designed by the parent Fly Blade USA.

Safety measures include regular testing of the crew, contactless temperature checks of passengers and crew, masks and face shields for all aboard, sanitisation of the lounges and cars, aircraft decontamination with an airline-grade fogging system after each flight, it said.

