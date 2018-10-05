BMW India registers growth of 11%, sells 7,915 units during Jan-Sep

German luxury carmaker on Friday said it sold 7,915 units, including brand of cars, during January-September this year in India, registering a growth of 11 per cent.

" Group India has successfully posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2018 despite adverse market conditions," Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

All three brands -- BMW, and -- have posted strong growth and are demonstrating an affirmative outlook for the coming months, he added.

The company sold 7,424 cars, clocking a growth of 9 per cent as compared to 2017. Similarly, the company sold 491 branded cars, clocking a growth of 58 per cent as compared to last year.

Sales during the period were mainly driven by models like BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle (SAVs) range.

Led by the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5, BMW's SAV range has contributed to nearly 50 per cent in overall BMW sales, the company said.

BMW sold 1,038 motorcycles during the first nine months of this year, it added.