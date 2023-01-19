JUST IN
Sun Pharma acquires alopecia drug maker Concert in US for $576 mn
Rs 20,000-crore FPO to increase retail participation in Adani Enterprises
Saving, investment app Gullak raises $3 mn in seed funding round
Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit drops 20% to Rs 2,156 cr on higher expenses
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy net loss narrows to Rs 99 crore in Q3
EU regulator fines WhatsApp $5.95 million for breach of privacy laws
CAQM asks Coal India to stop supply, sale to industries in Delhi-NCR
Adani Enterprises plans to enter water segment; FPO opens next Friday
IFFCO, Amul, NAFED, Kribhco, NCDC to promote national export coop society
December retail sales jump 16% from pre-Covid levels, shows RAI survey
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sun Pharma acquires alopecia drug maker Concert in US for $576 mn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Budget carrier Scoot apologises for Amritsar-Singapore flight incident

As many as 263 passengers, who boarded the flight, reported at the airport well in time

Topics
Scoot | Scoot Airlines | Civil Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

Scoot expects its operations in India to grow by just 5-7 per cent in the next few years, despite the domestic market for international travel to South East Asia and Australia expected to explode
A Scoot spokesperson said the flight was rescheduled to depart Amritsar at 3.45 pm on January 18 instead of the original departure time due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures

Budget carrier Scoot on Thursday apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the rescheduling of a flight from Amritsar to Singapore after some passengers missed their journey.

Thirty-two passengers could not board the Singapore-bound flight scheduled to depart from the Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar at 7.55 pm on Wednesday.

A Scoot spokesperson said the flight was rescheduled to depart Amritsar at 3.45 pm on January 18 instead of the original departure time due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures.

Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance, said the low-cost airliner, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines which operates with full international services.

As many as 263 passengers, who boarded the flight, reported at the airport well in time.

"All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," V K Seth, the Director of the Amritsar airport, told PTI.

The spokesperson said the affected passengers were notified in advance of the departure time change, through email and/or SMS, based on the contact details provided.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Scoot

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 20:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.