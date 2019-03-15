Business Standard CSR awards go to social entrepreneurs, NGO for girls

“I see partnerships in everything we do,” says Ved Arya, who co-founded Srijan, which stands for Self-Reliant Initiatives through Joint Action, in 1997 and has just started an initiative that supports the entry of trained and educated professionals into the development sector under the aegis of the Buddha Fellowship.

Arya, along with Geeta Dharmarajan, writer, social entrepreneur, educationist and founder of Katha, is the joint winner of the 2018 Business Standard award for social entrepreneur. For both, the desire to break through a system that was failing its people ...