Byju's enters higher education segment, acquires Great Learning for $600 mn

-
ALSO READ
The rise & rise of Byju's: The edtech startup's journey explained
Jio Platforms, Byju's in Time's first list of 100 most influential firms
International Cricket Council announces BYJU'S as global partner until 2023
Byju's acquires Aakash Educational Services for $1 bn via strategic merger
Boost your skills via e-learning to enhance your career in Covid times
-
Edtech major Byju's on Monday announced the acquisition of Singapore-headquartered Great Learning in a transaction valued at $600 million, comprising cash, stock and earnout.
The company has also earmarked an additional $400 million of investment in the professional and higher education segment to accelerate Great Learning's growth, a statement said.
"The acquisition marks BYJU'S strong push into the professional upskilling and life-long learning space globally with a total commitment of $1 billion, expanding its offerings beyond the K12 and test prep segments, and further accelerating the company's growth plans," it added.
Great Learning will continue to operate as an independent unit under Byju's group under the leadership of its founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju and co-founders, Hari Nair and Arjun Nair.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU