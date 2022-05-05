CAMS Q4 PAT rises 23% to Rs 74 crore in March quarter

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent to mutual funds, on Thursday reported a 23 per cent surge in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 73.84 crore in quarter ended March.

In comparison, it had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 60.13 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

The company's revenue rose by 22 per cent to Rs 243.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 199.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We had a satisfactory quarter both in terms of our financial and in maintaining our strong focus on operational excellence and financial prudence. Long term retail and HNI mutual fund investors' confidence continued to remain strong and we saw new highs in transaction volumes on the back of solid equity inflows, SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows and new SIP registrations during the quarter," the company's CEO Anuj Kumar said.

The company's digital platforms continued to make significant contribution to the digital adoption momentum in the mutual fund industry with myCAMS touching five million user base and MF Central processing over two lakh non-financial service requests with a complete digital flow, he added.

For the full financial year 2021-22, clocked a PAT of Rs 286.95 crore, a jump of 40 per cent from the preceding fiscal. Its revenue stood at Rs 909.67 crore, a growth of 29 per cent from FY 2020-21.

(Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions, with over two decades of experience.

