JUST IN
CCI clears ADIA's minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals
Infosys board to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Oct 13
Unit sales down but HMSI's net profit jumps by 604% to Rs 1,000 cr in FY22
Bajaj Auto buys back 6.4 mn shares worth Rs 2,499.97 cr at Rs 4,600 apiece
CCI okays equity and CCD allotment of five highway SPVs by Indinfravit
FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September
Inox Green Energy Services sells entire stake in 3 arms to Adani Energy
Ministry of Corporate Affairs improves the ease of running a company
TCS says moonlighting 'ethical issue'; no action taken against any staff
Amid expanding fleet, Vistara looks to hire AirAsia pilots on deputation
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Infosys board to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Oct 13
Business Standard

CCI clears ADIA's minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals

Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday cleared Platinum Owl's acquisition of a minority stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals

Topics
Competition Commission of India | Abu Dhabi Investment Authority | Intas Pharmaceuticals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CCI

Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday cleared Platinum Owl's acquisition of a minority stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals.

The proposed transaction involves a secondary acquisition by Platinum Owl of 3 per cent of the equity shareholding of Intas (on an outstanding shares basis).

Platinum Owl is acting in its capacity as a trustee for Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of the Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust.

Intas is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations.

In a separate combination, CCI approved acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity and compulsorily convertible debentures of five special purpose vehicles (SPVs) by IndInfravit and allotment of units of IndInfravit to CPHI-4 for the purpose of part-funding the acquisition of SPVs.

The five SPVs are engaged in the operation and maintenance of highways in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place.

IndInfravit is a registered infrastructure investment trust, while CPHI-4 (CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc) is an investment holding company which invests in a diversified portfolio of assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Competition Commission of India

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.