Toyota Kirloskar Motors restarts booking for Hilux utility vehicle
JSW Steel's combined output in Q3 grows 17% to 6.24 MT, says report
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 e-vehicles for period of up to 5 years

State-owned CESL on Monday said it has invited bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for a period of up to 5 years

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

electric vehicles

State-owned CESL on Monday said it has invited bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for a period of up to 5 years.

The bids have been invited from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)/leasing agencies/NBFCs for leasing the 4-watt battery-based cars to various departments and autonomous bodies across 18 states and Union Territories for a tenure of 3-5 years, the company said in a statement.

These states/UTs include Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, among others.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) will charge a service fee for making available the aggregated demand for cars.

"The demand for replacement of fleet is increasing very significantly. I hope that through the design of appropriate structures, we are able to meet that need and involve other stakeholders. We urge OEMs and leasing agencies to participate in this project and together build the ecosystem for a total transformation to clean transportation," Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 14:45 IST

