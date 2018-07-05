Food-tech startup HungerBox raises $4.5 mn from Neoplux and Sabre Capital

-
ALSO READ
HungerBox's real-time platform connects food vendors, corporate employees
Capital First to raise Rs 15-bn via bonds to fund business growth
eLending firm Capital Float raises $22 mn in Series C funding from Amazon
How Mobike founder turned an idea into a $3 bn startup in just three years
Sistema Asia-led group invests $12 mn in fitness startup HealthifyMe
-
Business-to-business food tech firm HungerBox has raised $4.5 million ( around Rs 310 million) in funding led by South Korea's Neoplux and India-focussed PE fund Sabre Capital.
The series A funding round also saw participation from Lionrock Capital (Singapore) and Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, HungerBox said in a statement.
The funds will be used to support the company's growth in India as well for expansion into the southeast Asian market, it added.
"We look forward to working with the HungerBox team as they continue to transform the way large businesses handle their corporate food wellness and their F&B requirements," Sabre Partners Founder and Managing Partner Rajiv Maliwal said.
Started in 2016, HungerBox operates across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR, Jaipur and Kolkata.
"We are seeing our business growing exponentially. Employee headcount has doubled to over 400 in less than six months; daily orders have grown to more than 2,00,000 from 1,20,000 in the same period, HungerBox CEO and Co-Founder Sandipan Mitra said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU