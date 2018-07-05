Food-tech startup HungerBox raises $4.5 mn from Neoplux and Sabre Capital

Business-to-business food tech firm has raised $4.5 million ( around Rs 310 million) in led by South Korea's and India-focussed PE fund

The round also saw participation from Lionrock Capital (Singapore) and Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, said in a statement.

The funds will be used to support the company's growth in India as well for expansion into the southeast Asian market, it added.

"We look forward to working with the team as they continue to transform the way large businesses handle their corporate food wellness and their F&B requirements," Sabre Partners Founder and Managing Partner Rajiv Maliwal said.

Started in 2016, HungerBox operates across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR, Jaipur and Kolkata.

"We are seeing our business growing exponentially. Employee headcount has doubled to over 400 in less than six months; daily orders have grown to more than 2,00,000 from 1,20,000 in the same period, HungerBox CEO and Co-Founder Sandipan Mitra said.