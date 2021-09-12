CIL might hike coal prices by 10-11% to tide over cost push, wage revision

-
ALSO READ
MGNREGA sees negligible increase in minimum wages in the time of Covid-19
A deep dive into the labour codes and what they have in store for India Inc
Coal India arm NCL dispatches 387k tonnes of highest-ever coal in one day
Asia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel
Dues not a concern but we've to think of financial stability: CIL chairman
-
Mining major Coal India Ltd might raise prices of the dry fuel by at least 10-11 per cent to mitigate the impact of increased costs and an impending wage revision, sources close to the development said.
The Kolkata-headquartered company had last hiked coal prices in 2018. Its current average regulated price realisation is Rs 1,394 per tonne.
There has been no price rise of fuel supply agreement coal since the last few years. Costs have jumped on all fronts and a wage revision is due. A minimum 10-11 per cent increase is necessary to avoid bottomline erosion.
Coal India has informally discussed the matter with board members and most of them have acknowledged the need to hike prices of coal. The miner is awaiting the government's nod following which it will take the final call, they told PTI.
Chairman and Managing Director Pramod Agarwal had recently said the costs of the miner had gone up, and there is no reason that it should not increase prices of the dry fuel.
Within FSA coal, the price for the power sector is cheaper than non-power industrial consumers like steel and cement. "On an average, non-power coal is 15-20 per cent higher than power consumers," the sources said.
The wage revision, which is due from July this year, is likely to cost the miner an additional Rs 10,000 crore, they said. The current annual wage cost is around USD 5 billion.
Coal India had in 2017 signed a wage agreement, with worker unions proposing a 20 per cent hike in salaries for five years.
Rise in coal prices usually has a ripple effect on the economy, beginning with an increase in electricity cost.
A 10 per cent price hike could result in a 20-30 paisa per-unit jump in power price, the sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU