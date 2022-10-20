JUST IN
Paracetamol maker Granules India Q2 net profit jumps 80% to Rs 145 cr
Asian Paints' Q2 net profit rises 33% to Rs 804 cr; revenue up 19%
Stock valuations factor in negatives for ICICI Lombard, say analysts
UltraTech Q2 net profit falls 42% to Rs 756 cr on higher energy costs
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management Q2 PAT rise 23% to Rs 173 cr; revenue up 12%
Major asset management companies report muted results in second quarter
KPIT Technologies Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 83 crore; revenue up 17.2%
Telecom gear maker HFCL Q2 profit flat at Rs 84 crore; revenue falls 4.5%
IndusInd Bank's Q2 net profit rises 57% to 1,805 cr, NII rises 18%
Nestle India profit up 8.3% in Sept qtr, net sales growth at five-year high
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Nokia sees improved Q3 profit, higher sales on strong demand for 5G
Business Standard

Colgate-Palmolive's India arm beats Q3 earnings estimates on price hikes

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported quarterly profit above market estimates on Thursday, benefiting from price increases it had implemented to counter the blow from a surge in raw material costs

Topics
Colgate Palmolive | Colgate-Palmolive India | price hike

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

During the second wave, consumers are behaving differently as people are buying more essential supplies online, price inflation in personal care is collapsing. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Photo: Bloomberg

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported quarterly profit above market estimates on Thursday, benefiting from price increases it had implemented to counter the blow from a surge in raw material costs.

Consumer packaged goods makers across the globe have jacked up prices of everything from toothpaste to coffee as the Russia-Ukraine war and global supply snarls led to an increase in the price of commodities, including palm oil, cocoa and crude oil.

The price increases drove profit at Colgate-Palmolive around 3% higher from a year earlier to 2.78 billion Indian rupees ($33.51 million). Analysts on average had expected 2.75 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Indian arm of U.S. consumer goods major also said there was strong demand for its Colgate toothpaste variants Strong Teeth, MaxFresh and Active Salt, while demand for its newly launched Visible White O2 also held up.

Sales increased nearly 3% to 13.78 billion rupees.

At a time when inflation-hit consumers are looking for ways to save cash, the toothpaste maker remains "cautiously optimistic on the overall growth trend, especially in rural," Colgate-Palmolive Managing Director Prabha Narasimhan said.

The recent easing of commodity prices, however, will boost profits for consumer majors from Colgate-Palmolive to Hindustan Unilever even as analysts tip them to funnel savings towards product launches and advertising.

Colgate-Palmolive said it has lined up new launches after having introduced a charcoal-based toothpaste in the reported quarter. It also announced an interim dividend of 18 rupees per share.

($1 = 82.9625 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Colgate Palmolive

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.