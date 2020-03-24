Covid-19 impact on infrastructure capex may be worse than seen in 2008

The Covid-19 led economic slowdown is likely to hurt prospects of infrastructure players severely. Companies, which already had been feeling the heat on project execution and project closures, may now face more uncertainties related to project completion, new project financing and future order flows.

The situation has aggravated and recent channel checks by HDFC Securities shows that the call for ‘Janta Curfew’ has resulted in project sites staring at closure. Players in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), transmission and distribution (T&D), road ...