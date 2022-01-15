Crisil Ratings to start disclosing ESG impact on credit profiles

-
ALSO READ
Acuite Ratings to incorporate ESG norms into its credit ratings
India Inc's credit profile gets stronger during Covid-19 pandemic
India Ratings launches ESG relevance disclosure on rated companies
Crisil upgrades Jindal Stainless long-term debt ratings, keeps short-term
A firm's financial performance and ESG score are linked: ESGRisk.ai chief
-
Crisil Ratings on Saturday said it will start disclosing the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) parameters separately when assigning credit ratings.
The move comes on the back of increasing ESG impact in investment decisions.
Notably, the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors determine a company's impact on society and environment.It gives a non-financial glimpse on the prospects of future opportunities and risks to the business.
"The past couple of years have seen ESG-led investments gain traction. ESG assets stood at $37.8 trillion as of March 2021, and accounted for around a third of global assets under management (AUM)," the agency said.
"India has also caught on to the trend, with the AUM of ESG-focused funds totting up to more than Rs 12,000 crore as of December 2021."
Accordingly, the assessment will be based on a proprietary framework that weighs sectoral impact on environment and social factors, and the relative performance of a company on ESG aspects.
"Additionally, with investors beginning to screen opportunities through the ESG lens, sustainability parameters can have a bearing on the cost and availability of funds for corporates. Such corporates generally access the capital markets, both equity and debt, and or rely on foreign investors to meet their funding needs.
"Crisil Ratings will, therefore, assess and disclose the impact of the ESG aspects on the credit risk profiles of companies, which will underscore their ability to raise funds and, in turn, financial flexibility. This, however, is predicated on the availability of ESG information," it added.
In addition, the move comes as the top 1,000 listed companies will now have to mandatorily disclose non-financial information from next fiscal under SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) norms.
--IANS
rv/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU