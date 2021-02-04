Dalmia Bharat's net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 183 cr in Dec quarter

-
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 183 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, helped by sales volume growth and increase in margins.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 rose 18.16per cent to Rs2,857crore, against Rs2,418crore in the year-ago period.
Dalmia Bharat's total expenses were at Rs2,586crore during the December 2020 quarter, up5.08per cent as compared with Rs2,461crore a year ago.
Its sales volume was 5.80 million tonnes during the quarter, a rise of13.73per cent as against 5.10 million tonnes.
Dalmia Cement Bharat CEO and MD Mahendra Singhi said, "Dalmia Bharat has delivered yet another quarter of strong Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and PAT growth along with a volume growth of 14 per cent."
He added that premium products registered a growth of 66 per cent year-on-year and the company maintained its progress on fossil fuel substitution with alternative fuels and renewable energy. "Our company continues to focus and move upward towards the environment and sustainability."
Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs1,265.25apiece on the BSE, up 1.72 per cent from its previous close.
