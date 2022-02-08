Dalmia Cement Bharat emerges highest bidder for 2 coal blocks in Jharkhand

-
ALSO READ
Dalmia Bharat Q3 profit declines 59.2% to Rs 73 cr; revenue at Rs 2,731 cr
Dalmia Bharat Sugar consolidated net profit at Rs 57 cr in third quarter
Dalmia Cement shifts to green fuel to rein in high input cost
Markets today: Will price hike in Delhi-NCR de-rail rally in cement stocks?
Dalmia Cement to set up Rs 577 crore plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro
-
Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand that were auctioned for commercial use.
While Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Odisha, Yazdani Steel And Power Ltd was the highest bidder for another coal mine in the eastern state, coal ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Assam Mineral Development Corp Ltd was the higest bidder for a mine in Assam.
Five coal mines were put up for auction on the first day of the auction, the statement said.
Four coal mines are fully explored and one block is partially explored. The total geological reserve of these five coal mines is 1,188.16 million tonnes. The cumulative peak rated capacity for these coal mines is 5.944 million tonnes per annum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU