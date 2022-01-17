Dhoot Transmission enters health, wellness space with Burge Electronics

Dhoot Transmission, which is among the largest manufacturers of wiring harnesses for two-wheelers, is diversifying into the health and wellness segment with a virus neutraliser that will help purify air in enclosed spaces.

The Aurangabad-based company which lists Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters among others as it large clients, on Monday launched a slew of health and wellness products under the label of Burge Electronics, which in German means 'guarantor'. Burge will roll out its first product ozone-free air purifier, ion dome for neutralising viruses.

Banking on its over two decades of know-how in product development, manufacturing and distribution, Burge aims to disrupt the health and wellness industry with safe, affordable, advanced and innovative solutions, Rahul Dhoot, Managing Director of Dhoot Transmission, said.

Burge will soon launch its first product, ion Dome, a virus neutraliser approved and tested by the ICMR-recognised and ILAC accredited labs and comes with an air purification technology that uses an ioniser and disinfects the air in enclosed spaces such as home, office, restaurant, gym, classroom and cabin, he added.

According to the industry lobby Ficci, the domestic wellness industry is pegged at around Rs 50,000 crore and is growing exponentially since the pandemic years.

In the second phase, it will launch more technologically and indigenously developed wellness products such as car virus neutralisers, anti-aging face masks and hydrogen water, Dhoot said, adding Burge will be based in Aurangabad.

Apart from making wiring harnesses for two-wheelers, Dhoot Transmission also manufactures other automotive components.

