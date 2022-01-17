Dhoot Transmission enters health, wellness space with Burge Electronics

-
ALSO READ
Industry wants govt to speed up activation of space sector regulator
Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot moves NCLAT against Deloitte, CoC and Vedanta
NCLAT admits Dhoot's petition against Anil Agarwal's Twin Star takeover bid
Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities
NASA's Webb Telescope reaches major milestone as 'Mirror Unfolds'
-
Dhoot Transmission, which is among the largest manufacturers of wiring harnesses for two-wheelers, is diversifying into the health and wellness segment with a virus neutraliser that will help purify air in enclosed spaces.
The Aurangabad-based company which lists Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters among others as it large clients, on Monday launched a slew of health and wellness products under the label of Burge Electronics, which in German means 'guarantor'. Burge will roll out its first product ozone-free air purifier, ion dome for neutralising viruses.
Banking on its over two decades of know-how in product development, manufacturing and distribution, Burge Electronics aims to disrupt the health and wellness industry with safe, affordable, advanced and innovative solutions, Rahul Dhoot, Managing Director of Dhoot Transmission, said.
Burge Electronics will soon launch its first product, ion Dome, a virus neutraliser approved and tested by the ICMR-recognised and ILAC accredited labs and comes with an air purification technology that uses an ioniser and disinfects the air in enclosed spaces such as home, office, restaurant, gym, classroom and cabin, he added.
According to the industry lobby Ficci, the domestic wellness industry is pegged at around Rs 50,000 crore and is growing exponentially since the pandemic years.
In the second phase, it will launch more technologically and indigenously developed wellness products such as car virus neutralisers, anti-aging face masks and hydrogen water, Dhoot said, adding Burge Electronics will be based in Aurangabad.
Apart from making wiring harnesses for two-wheelers, Dhoot Transmission also manufactures other automotive components.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU